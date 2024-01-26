Hyzon delivers 4 FCEVs to Performance Food Group

Hyzon Motors Inc said it had delivered 4 heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to food distributor and supplier Performance Food Group in a joint ceremony, held at PFG’s Vistar facility in Fontana, California.

Hyzon’s hydrogen FCEVs are able to achieve an estimated travel range of up to 350 miles and have an expected refueling time of 15 minutes.

PFG intends to put the vehicles in service to deliver snacks, candy and beverages to its clientele.

The FCEVs will be fueled with hydrogen delivered by Pilot Travel Centers LLC.

“Putting these zero-emission trucks on the road marks an important step toward decarbonization goals shared by PFG, Hyzon and the state of California,” Parker Meeks, Chief Executive Officer of Hyzon Motors Inc, said in a press release.

“Our fuel cell technology will help Vistar’s heavy-duty trucking operations operate emission free and with reduced noise pollution. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with PFG, as it helps to further our collective goals to reduce carbon emissions from heavy-duty trucking,” the CEO added.

“The deployment of these vehicles is a major milestone for Hyzon’s industry leading technology, and through this partnership we expect to gain valuable insight through real-world operations. Further, we expect that this intelligence will help us to optimize our technology, while working simultaneously to develop the next-generation 200kW fuel cell system,” Meeks said.