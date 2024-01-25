Drax to establish carbon removal business

UK’s Drax said that it intended to establish an independent business with a focus on delivering large-scale and high-integrity carbon removal.

The new entity will be operationally separate within the Drax Group and will be based in Houston, US.

The business will be headed by Laurie Fitzmaurice, a senior energy infrastructure expert who has almost three decades of experience in business development, Drax said.

“The creation of this business brings to life years of hard work by many outstanding people across our group and marks another step in Drax’s journey to enable a zero-carbon, lower-cost energy future,” Drax Group’s Chief Executive Officer Will Gardiner was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Our recent success is grounded in providing secure, renewable energy and our future is focused on playing a critical role in tackling climate change through the generation of secure, renewable power and the large-scale removal of carbon dioxide.”