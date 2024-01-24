Apollo Medical announces new CEO appointment

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, a provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company, said on Wednesday that Co-CEO Brandon Sim had been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 19th.

Meanwhile, Thomas Lam has stepped down as President and Co-CEO and will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“It has been an honor to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, and I am extremely proud of the high-access, high-quality, and high-value healthcare we have brought to communities across the country for decades. Over the past several years, I have partnered with Brandon and witnessed the fresh energy, technology-forward perspective, and high level of execution that Brandon has imbued into the organization as we strive to provide industry-leading care for all. I, along with the Board of Directors, am confident that his innovative mindset, strategic thinking, and demonstrated leadership ability make him the best person to lead ApolloMed’s success in its next chapter of growth as a leading, national value-based healthcare platform,” Thomas Lam said in a press release.

“Both ApolloMed and I are extremely grateful for the innumerable contributions that Dr. Lam has made over the last several decades, not only to our Company but to the entire healthcare industry. He is truly a visionary and healthcare pioneer, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue leading ApolloMed as we accelerate our path towards our mission to deliver exceptional care to communities across the country. I am grateful to have had the chance to work so closely with Dr. Lam over the past five years and look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Lam in his new role as Vice Chairman of the Board,” Brandon Sim commented.