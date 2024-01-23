Optex Systems purchases Speedtracker from RUB

Optex Systems Holdings Inc, a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for military and commercial applications, said on Monday it had acquired Speedtracker from RUB Aluminum.

The company has also established a Contract Manufacturing Agreement for the continued production of the Speedtracker Mach 4+ product line, it said.

“The Speedtracker, a cutting-edge chronograph designed to measure projectile velocity, has emerged as a game-changer for enhancing shooter accuracy. With its radar-based technology and user-friendly application interface, it perfectly aligns with the demands of today’s dynamic market. Moreover, our partnership with RUB under the Contract Manufacturing Agreement guarantees a seamless transition for our valued customers and global distributors as we move forward,” Danny Schoening, Chief Executive Officer of Optex Systems Inc, said in a press release.

The company acquired Speedtracker with cash on hand, with potential additional future cash payments based on successful completion of particular milestones.

“This partnership with Optex heralds an exciting chapter for Speedtracker, propelling its growth while allowing RUB’s technical team to focus on pushing the boundaries of radar-based chronograph technology. We eagerly anticipate where the journey will lead in this ongoing relationship,” Raimund Bastian, co-owner of RUB Aluminum, said.