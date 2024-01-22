Castlebar Capital announces new CEO appointment

Castlebar Capital Corp, a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, said that it had appointed Gary Economo as a director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

In connection with the new appointment, Lucas Birdsall has resigned from his director and CEO roles.

Economo has a technical, sales and marketing background within the high tech, mineral exploration, battery materials, energy storage, graphite and graphene industries, covering more than 45 years.

Economo has assumed President and CEO roles at various tech and mineral exploration companies in Canada and the United States and has completed several successful IPOs and RTOs.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Gary to the Company,” Robert Meister, Chairman of the Board, said in a press release.

“The Board is confident that Gary’s extensive experience, together with his leadership skills and proven track record will best position the Company for future success.”