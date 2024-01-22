ASSA ABLOY acquires US-based Integrated Warehouse Solutions

ASSA ABLOY said on Monday that it had acquired Integrated Warehouse Solutions, a US-based manufacturer of loading dock equipment.

Established in 1975, Integrated Warehouse Solutions currently employs about 550 people.

The US company’s revenue for the full year 2022 stood at around $170 million (nearly SEK 1,700 million).

The acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the beginning, ASSA ABLOY said.

“I am very pleased to welcome IWS into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,” Nico Delvaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASSA ABLOY, said in a press release.

“The acquisition of IWS marks an exciting expansion into new market segments, enhancing our brand positioning within our core product offerings. We look forward to welcoming IWS and to adding additional customer value to our core loading dock equipment product offering,” Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division, commented.