ARHT Media Inc, a leading company in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, said this week it had appointed Richard Carl as Executive Chair of the company with immediate effect.

Carl has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2020.

In association with Carl’s appointment, he has been granted 500,000 options under the company’s omnibus long term incentive plan.

“Richard’s significant tenure on the Board, as well as his experience in private and public companies, including a wide range of operational, financial and M&A skills will serve the Company well,” Con Steers, ARHT’s current Chair, said in a press release.

Steers has been Chair for 6 years and will continue in his capacity as a director of ARHT Media. Additionally, he will work with particular channel partners, while enhancing the company’s artificial intelligence offerings.