Arthur J. Gallagher acquires The Rowley Agency

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, said on Thursday that it had acquired The Rowley Agency LLC, based in Concord, New Hampshire.

However, the company did not disclose any financial details of the agreement.

The Rowley Agency is a retail insurance broker, which provides property/casualty, surety and employee benefits products to commercial and personal lines customers, mostly in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts.

Dan Church, Gary Stevens and their team will remain in their current location and will be led by Brendan Gallagher, head of Gallagher’s Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Neumaier, head of Gallagher’s East region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

“The Rowley Agency’s expertise in niches including construction, manufacturing and healthcare enhances our existing capabilities as we continue to expand our presence in New England,” J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“I am delighted to welcome Dan, Gary and their associates to Gallagher,” the CEO added.