Venus Concept announces the launch of Venus Prime

Venus Concept Inc, a global medical aesthetic technology provider, said on Wednesday that it had launched Venus Prime – a structured in-house financing program that replaces the company’s legacy subscription program for new customers in North America.

Under the Venus Prime program, select clients will be able to qualify for competitive financing rates and continue to benefit from the payment flexibility afforded by the company’s previous subscription financing program when buying its aesthetic medical devices.

Venus Prime was launched in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is now available to clients in most jurisdictions within the United States and Canada.

“The current macro environment has restricted many customers in their ability to secure financing, regardless of creditworthiness,” Domenic Della Penna, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Venus Concept, said in a press release.

“Venus Prime is an innovative business to business offering we can provide as an attractive financing alternative, supporting select, high-quality customers that meet our credit screening practices in purchasing our devices. This launch coupled with our successful shift to a focus on cash sales through preferred lending partners allows us to provide seamless lending solutions to our customers while continuing our effort to achieve cash flow breakeven.”

“Venus Aesthetic Intelligence is about redefining what’s possible in aesthetics by delivering innovative solutions that maximize value for clinics and address the most in-demand patient needs. Venus Prime is the latest example of flexible business solutions we can offer to support our customers in developing their businesses with our leading aesthetic devices,” Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept, commented.