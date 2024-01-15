Sandvik receives record order for surface drill rigs

Sandvik said on Monday that it had received its biggest ever order for surface drill rigs at a value of SEK 248 million.

The order from Country Boy Supply LLC includes 34 surface drill rigs to replace the firm’s current contractor fleet in Georgia and Tennessee, US.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2023, while deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The surface drill rigs will be used for production drilling in various large quarries or open pit mines and at construction work sites.

“We are very pleased to deepen our partnership with Country Boy Supply and deliver the most productive and powerful surface drill rigs available to upgrade their fleet. This partnership will further strengthen our position in the surface drilling solutions market,” Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, said in a press release.