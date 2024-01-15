Euro Area reports EUR 20.3 billion trade surplus in November

The Euro Area posted a trade surplus of EUR 20.3 billion in November, or well above market consensus of EUR 11.2 billion.

The figure also compares with a EUR 13.8 billion trade deficit in November 2022.

Total imports shrank 16.7% year-on-year to EUR 232.2 billion in November, data by Eurostat showed.

Total exports dropped 4.7% year-on-year to EUR 252.5 billion.

For the first eleven months of 2023, the Euro Area reported a surplus of EUR 49.7 billion, which compares with a EUR 323.7 billion deficit in the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the European Union registered a trade surplus of EUR 25.5 billion during the January to November period, following a EUR 423.1 billion deficit in the same period of 2022.

Considering the EU, total imports plummeted 16.1% year-on-year to EUR 2,327 billion, as imports of energy products contracted 33.6%, those of raw materials fell 22.9% and those of machinery & vehicles decreased 1.3%.

Total exports remained little changed at EUR 2,352.5 billion, as exports of machinery & vehicles rose 9.1%, while those of other manufactured goods fell 2.8% and those of chemicals dropped 4.9%.