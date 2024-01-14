Voya Financial adds Robert Leary to its board of directors

Voya Financial Inc said on Friday that Robert Leary had been elected to its Board of Directors, effective January 8th.

Leary has over three decades of experience in the asset management, employee benefits, retirement, insurance and annuities industries.

At present, he is a senior advisor at Leapfrog Investments, a private investment company which invests in high-growth financial services, healthcare and climate solutions companies in emerging markets.

Leary will be a member of the compensation, benefits and talent management committee; nominating, governance and social responsibility committee; and technology, innovation and operations committee of Voya Financial’s Board.

“I am pleased to welcome Rob to the Voya board,” Rodney Martin, Jr., Executive Chairman of Voya Financial Inc, said in a press release.

“Among other areas, Rob has deep industry experience across workplace benefits and savings; asset management; and operations. He also has a strong appreciation for Voya’s history and vision. I believe that Rob will complement the existing strengths and diverse experiences of our board, and I’m confident that Voya will benefit from his insights.”

“I look forward to having Rob’s input and perspective – along with the collective input and counsel of our entire board — as we advance our strategy,” Heather Lavallee, Chief Executive Officer of Voya Financial, said.

“Rob has extensive knowledge of our industry and has demonstrated leadership experience driving growth, focusing on client needs, and prioritizing vision and purpose, all of which will be valuable to us and Voya’s stakeholders,” the CEO added.