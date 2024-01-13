Lowe’s appoints Margi Vagell as EVP, Supply Chain

Lowe’s Companies Inc said on Friday that it had appointed Margi Vagell as Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, effective March 1st.

She is to succeed Don Frieson, who has served as Lowe’s Executive Vice President, Supply Chain since 2018, and notified the company last year that he would retire on April 1st.

Vagell has assumed numerous senior leadership roles since joining the company in 2009. She has served as a senior vice president, general merchandising manager for more than half of Lowe’s merchandising departments since 2019.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and completed the executive development program at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“Margi has extensive home improvement experience and, as a general merchandising manager, has partnered closely with our supply chain teams to develop our market delivery network, outline our omnichannel capabilities and ensure products are available at the right times in the right places for our customers,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“Margi is inheriting a very tenured supply chain team with deep subject matter expertise, and she will bring an enhanced strategic acumen and inventory management expertise to our supply chain function,” the CEO added.

“I’m honored and excited for this opportunity to build on my relationships with our talented supply chain team, and to continue the momentum Don has fostered to expand and transform this organization,” Margi Vagell commented.