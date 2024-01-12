SG Echo receives record $11.3 million purchase order

Safe & Green Holdings Corp, a developer, designer and fabricator of modular structures, said on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary SG Echo LLC had been awarded a purchase order to provide more than 150 additional modular units to an existing infrastructure solutions client.

The purchase order is to generate nearly $11.3 million in revenue.

This order complements another recent follow-on order for 40 units with the same client, the company said.

”This record order from a recurring customer is a strong validation of our ability to provide high-quality units quickly, sustainably, and cost-efficiently. This contract will not only generate meaningful revenue but also provide attractive margins,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Holdings, said in a press release.

”Importantly, the project is slated to commence immediately, and we aim to complete the project during the first half of 2024 – an ambitious but achievable goal. We believe that our track record of executing on orders such as these and continually exceeding our clients’ expectations allows us to foster strong, enduring partnerships as well as attract new clients. We look forward to expanding our relationship with this customer and anticipate additional sizable orders in the near future,” the CEO added.

”We are off to a strong start in 2024. Upon completion of the project in the second quarter of 2024, this one contract alone will generate more revenue than we recorded in the entire first half of 2023. Moreover, as we increase throughput at our facilities, we anticipate attractive margins and meaningful cash flow from the project,” Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer of Safe & Green Holdings, commented.