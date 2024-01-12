Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

China lifts 5-year ban on Belgian pork imports

January 12, 2024 11:40 am

China has lifted a five-year ban on pig and pork products imported from Belgium, which was put in place due to an outbreak of African swine fever in 2018.

Belgium’s exports of pig and pork products to China must meet statutory inspection and quarantine requirements, the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a joint statement.

China’s customs said the decision was based on the result of a risk analysis.

Earlier this week, China imposed a ban on the import of pig, pig products and wild boars from Bangladesh, after the World Organisation for Animal Health reported an outbreak of swine fever in the major port city of Chittagong.

