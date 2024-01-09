Trinity Capital Inc, a provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage businesses, said on Monday that it had funded a record $641.8 million of investments for the entire 2023.

The company also said it had originated $340.7 million of total new commitments in the fourth quarter of 2023. This brought total new commitments for the year to $830.7 million.

“We are delighted to announce a remarkable 2023 marked by strong originations and record fundings, a testament to our disciplined underwriting,” Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Capital, said in a press release.

“Our exceptional relationships with portfolio companies and industry partners, coupled with a great team and culture, have been pivotal in achieving this performance, which translates to accretive returns for our shareholders,” the CEO added.

The shares of Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) closed 0.73% ($0.11) lower at $14.87 on Nasdaq on Monday, as they extended the loss from the previous trading session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $648.716 million.

The shares of Trinity Capital Inc went up 32.94% in 2023.