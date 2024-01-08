Euro Area November retail sales fall in line with estimates

Retail sales in the Euro Area dropped at a monthly rate of 0.3% in November, in line with market consensus. It has been the steepest decrease in retail volume since August.

The data followed a revised up 0.4% increase in October.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco dropped 0.1% month-over-month in November, a second straight month of contraction.

Meanwhile, non-food sales, excluding fuel, went down 0.4% month-over-month.

Online retail trade also contracted in November, by 1.2%.

In annual terms, retail sales in the bloc decreased 1.1% in November, compared with market consensus of a 1.5% drop. It has been the 14th consecutive period of decline.

The Euro was last inching down 0.02% on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair trading at 1.0939. The major Forex pair retreated 0.88% last week, while recording its first loss in four weeks.