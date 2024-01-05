Touchstone Bank appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Touchstone Bankshares Inc and its wholly owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank said on Friday that Adam Sothen had been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Sothen has 25 years of experience within the financial and banking industry.

Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at a $1.5 billion multi-bank holding company in Maryland.

Adam Sothen has also been Chief Financial Officer at other community banks in Virginia.

“We are extremely pleased to have Adam join the company. He is well-respected and provides the leadership and experience that fits well with our culture. Adam possesses the ability to help our organization progress further as Chief Financial Officer and as a strong executive leader,” James Black, Touchstone Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.