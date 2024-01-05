Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Euro Area CPI inflation rises less than expected in December

Euro Area CPI inflation rises less than expected in December

January 5, 2024 10:23 am

The annual CPI inflation in the Euro Area was reported to have risen to 2.9% in December from a more than 2-year low of 2.4% in November, preliminary data by Eurostat showed on Friday.

In comparison, market consensus had pointed to a sharper increase to 3%.

It has been the first inflation uptick since April, mostly driven by energy-related base effects.

Energy cost dropped at a slower rate in December, by 6.7% year-on-year, after an 11.5% slump in November.

Services inflation remained steady at 4%.

Last month, price increases moderated for both food, alcohol and tobacco (up 6.1% year-on-year versus 6.9% year-on-year in November) and non-energy industrial goods (up 2.5% year-on-year versus a 2.9% rise in November).

Meanwhile, the annual core inflation rate, which excludes prices of volatile categories such as food and energy, slowed to 3.4% in December. It has been the lowest core rate since March 2022.

