Talos Energy begins production at two Gulf of Mexico wells

Talos Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it had successfully initiated oil and natural gas production at its Lime Rock and Venice discoveries, located in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Lime Rock and Venice wells, in which Talos owns a 60% working interest, were brought online in late December.

The two wells have achieved an initial combined gross production rate of more than 18,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The estimated combined gross ultimate recoverable resources of the two wells stand at about 20 to 30 million barrels of oil equivalent, Talos said.

”The safe start-up of Lime Rock and Venice in less than 12 months is an extraordinary achievement by our operations team, which included new subsea installation and facility upgrade work. These prospects exemplify our strategy of utilizing purchased infrastructure and seismic imaging technology expertise to identify new and valuable investment opportunities to grow reserves and production to meet growing energy demand,” Timothy Duncan, Talos Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

”With these production additions, the Ram Powell facility is expected to achieve the highest combined sustainable production rate since approximately 15 years ago. Demonstrating our ability to successfully leverage existing infrastructure also provides a blueprint for future optimization, development, and exploration opportunities around our existing and potential new assets,” the CEO added.