Accenture agrees to buy Customer Management IT and SirfinPA

Accenture said this week it had entered into an agreement to acquire Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, a pair of jointly-owned Italy-based technology consultancies that support the public sector and specialize in justice and public safety.

The acquisition comes in line with Accenture’s focus on helping Italy’s public service organizations build their digital core.

Customer Management IT and SirfinPA were established in 2010 and have offices in Rome, Naples and Cosenza.

Having a multidisciplinary workforce of about 300 employees, Customer Management IT and SirfinPA provide system and application integration and management services, cloud application development, infrastructure management and fleet management for desktops and servers.

Customer Management IT and SirfinPA have supported the Italian Ministry of Justice by building and supporting technology applications in the central criminal justice department.

“Following the acquisition of leading AI organization Ammagamma, we are continuing to strengthen our services and offerings for the Italian public sector with these two leading companies which bring several decades of industry experience,” Mauro Macchi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Italy, said in a press release.

“This acquisition boosts our ability and capacity to support Italian public sector innovation and help our government clients advance their transformation journeys,” the CEO added.