Organigram Holdings names new Chief Financial Officer

Organigram Holdings Inc said on Monday that it had appointed Greg Guyatt, formerly of Phoena Holdings Inc, as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th 2024.

Guyatt, a financial executive with more than 25 years of international experience, will head the company’s Finance and IT divisions.

Guyatt is to replace Paolo De Luca, who had been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer after the departure of Derrick West in November.

Guyatt joined Phoena in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in 2020.

Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Greenspace Brands.

“I am pleased to welcome Greg to the Organigram executive management team,” Beena Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Organigram Holdings Inc, said in a press release.

“Greg brings tremendous experience to the team and will be a valuable contributor to the Company as we focus on Organigram’s ambitious growth plans with a core objective of delivering bottom-line results,” the CEO added.