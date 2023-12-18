C&C Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer

C&C Group plc, a vertically integrated premium drinks company, said on Monday that it had appointed Andrew Andrea as its next Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, effective March 1st 2024.

Andrew Andrea has assumed senior roles at Marston’s plc, a leading independent brewing and pub retailing business in the UK, for more than two decades. He joined the company in 2002 and was appointed to its Board as Finance Director in 2009.

Before that, Andrea was in senior roles at Guinness Brewing Worldwide and Bass Brewers Limited.

“Andrew brings a rare depth of experience within our industry to C&C and we are delighted to welcome him to the business. We continue to focus on building C&C as the premium drinks and distribution business in the UK and Irish markets. Andrew will bring invaluable expertise and insight to our team and help deliver on that ambition,” Patrick McMahon, C&C Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“C&C is a business that I know and have admired throughout my career in the industry. The Group’s combination of iconic brands and market-leading distribution capability is unique and I look forward to bringing my expertise and working with the entire C&C team to support the growth of the business in the years ahead,” Andrew Andrea commented.