Mountain Valley MD announces new CFO appointment

Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc said on Friday that it had appointed Yong Yao as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15th 2024.

The company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Lucie Letellier, has resigned due to health issues. Letellier will assist with the transition to the new CFO.

Yao brings vast expertise in financial markets, corporate governance and international business.

Most recently, he served as CFO of Hanalytics BioMind Co.

He also was the Executive Director of Xinyuan Real Estate Corp and the President of Xin Yan Capital, a subsidiary of Xinyuan.

Previously, Yao also held leadership roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Scotia Bank Canada.

Yao holds a MBA from McGill University and two designations by AICPA-CIMA UK – Fellow Chartered Management Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant.

“I am very pleased to welcome Yong Yao to the MVMD team to support our commercialization growth phase and the scaling of our operations globally,” Dennis Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Valley MD, said in a press release.

“Mr. Yao is a very accomplished CFO and has joined us at a very important time as we navigate complex international sales, royalty, and tax strategies,” the CEO added.