WEX appoints new Chief Technology Officer

The global commerce platform, WEX, announced on Tuesday that it had appointed Sachin Dhawan as its next Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, Dhawan will head WEX’s global Technology Organization, including product and platform technology, architecture, cybersecurity, infrastructure and cloud engineering, technical operations, enterprise applications and Corporate IT.

Most recently, Dhawan was CTO at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service.

Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations at Visa Inc.

Dhawan also spent more than 16 years at PayPal and Microsoft, where he expanded PayPal’s consumer products on a global scale and helped shape Microsoft’s Advertising business.

“Sachin is a career technologist with decades of global experience articulating and implementing product and technology visions for both consumer and B2B businesses,” Melissa Smith, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of WEX, said in a press release.

“Sachin’s background and experience in payments technology, AI, and machine learning align with our commitment to stay at the forefront of technology and harness its power to propel our business into the future. I’m confident he will be an ideal leader for our Technology Organization and a strong fit for our culture and business. I’m thrilled to welcome Sachin to the WEX team,” the CEO added.