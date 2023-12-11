Manchester United, MLILY announce partnership extension

Manchester United and MLILY, a leading mattress and pillow manufacturer, announced that they had extended their years-long global partnership.

The latter is to extend the range of quality rest, recovery and relaxation products available for both players and consumers.

Manchester United and MLILY formed the partnership in 2016 and have since then collaborated on a range of fan focused activities, including legend meet and greets, trips to the UK for Chinese fans, youth football tournaments, among others.

“Our partnership with MLILY is a fantastic example of how we work with our partners to not only engage with our global fans, but also use their expertise to enhance the services available to our first team players,” Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s Chief Executive of Alliances and Partnerships, said in a press release.

“Quality sleep and relaxation are such a vital part of an athletes training program and by working with our rest and recovery coaches, MLILY were able to advise and provide high quality sleep products to assist with this. We are excited to extend this further by bringing the same technologically advanced sofa products to both players and fans,” Timpson added.

“Our dedicated partnership with Manchester United is something that continues to elevate the stature of our brand in China and across our global markets. Innovation has always been a key factor in our success, and we share those similarities with Manchester United, who continue to innovate as a global leader in the sports industry, both on and off the pitch,” MLILY’s founder, James Ni, commented.