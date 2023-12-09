Acreage appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

Acreage Holdings Inc said on Friday that Philip Himmelstein, who currently serves as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, would assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31st.

Carl Nesbitt has decided to step down from the role of Chief Financial Officer in pursuit of new opportunities, the company said.

Nesbitt has also resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Philip Himmelstein became part of Acreage’s team in September 2020. He has been in leadership roles in financial planning and analysis at Blackrock and in operational finance and controllership roles at NYU Langone Medical Center.

“Philip has been an integral member of Acreage for a number of years, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the executive team,” Dennis Curran, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Acreage Holdings Inc, said in a press release.

“Philip has demonstrated outstanding leadership and played a crucial role in several Company milestones, including the streamlining of our operations and recent enterprise resource planning rollout. We are confident that he brings the required strategic oversight and financial acumen to guide us as we work towards the completion of our transaction with Canopy Growth Corporation,” Curran added.