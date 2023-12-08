Bitdeer mines a total of 403 Bitcoins in November

Bitdeer Technologies Group said on Thursday that it had mined 403 Bitcoins in November. That figure represented a 12.8% decrease compared to October, mostly because of a temporary curtailment of power and the mining machines downclocking at the company’s mining facilities in Norway.

On the other hand, November’s result represented an 81.5% surge compared to the same month of 2022.

As of November 30th, the company’s proprietary hash rate was 8.7 EH/s, or the same rate as of October 31st.

“During November, our core business performed steadily and new growth opportunities emerged. Importantly, we became a Preferred Cloud Service Provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and announced our plans to launch Bitdeer AI Cloud, a cloud service powered by NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD systems. Bitdeer AI Cloud will be among the first cloud services in Asia to be powered by cutting-edge DGX H100 systems. We anticipate that the service will launch in the first quarter of 2024, and we expect expanding demand for generative AI capabilities to fuel its success,” Linghui Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, said in a press release.

“Our Gedu Datacenter remained fully operational during November, providing us with 3.3EH/s hash rate, and mining 209 Bitcoins, representing approximately 51.9% of our Bitcoins mined for the month. On the infrastructure front, our 175MW immersion cooling datacenter at our Tydal mining facility in Norway remains on course for completion in 2025. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our long-term initiatives and prudently execute our operational strategies to generate sustainable shareholder value,” the CEO added.