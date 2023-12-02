Presto Automation appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Presto Automation, an enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions provider, said on Friday that it had appointed Kat Hoffman-Flynt as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Hoffman-Flynt has more than 20 years of experience as an operational strategist.

Hoffman-Flynt became part of Presto’s team in 2019, assuming the role of Senior Director of Strategic Projects.

Before joining Presto, Hoffman-Flynt was in executive roles at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Inc.

“Kat’s journey with Presto has been marked by exceptional dedication and remarkable achievements,” Xavier Casanova, CEO of Presto, said in a press release.

“Her strategic vision, leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving Presto forward,” the CEO added.

“I came to Presto with a customer’s perspective that has shaped our operational approach as a company. We understand the challenges restaurant operators face in today’s economy and we are focused on helping their businesses succeed,” Kat Hoffman-Flynt commented.

“It’s been exciting to watch Presto enter and lead the drive-thru AI space and I’ve enjoyed operationalizing a new product at a peak time of business demand. Prestonians are smart, fast, collaborative, resilient, and are dedicated to our customers. I am excited for this opportunity to continue leading the team and partnering with restaurant operators to drive their success.”