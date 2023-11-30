Euro Area inflation rate slows to 28-month low

The annual inflation rate in the Euro Area has decelerated further in November, to 2.4%, while marking its lowest level since July 2021. Market consensus had pointed to a more modest slowdown – to 2.7%.

In November, the cost of energy plummeted 11.5% year-on-year, following another 11.2% drop in October.

Prices also eased for services (+4% YoY versus +4.6% YoY in October), food, alcohol and tobacco (6.9% YoY versus 7.4% YoY in October), and for non-energy industrial goods (2.9% YoY versus 3.5% YoY in October).

Annual core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy, also slowed more than expected in November, to 3.6%, preliminary data showed. It has been the lowest core rate since April 2022.

Meanwhile, Germany’s annual CPI inflation was reported to have slowed to 3.2% in November from 3.8% in October, a preliminary estimate showed. It marked the lowest inflation level since June 2021.

And, France’s annual consumer price inflation decelerated to 3.4% in November from 4% in October, according to a preliminary estimate. It has been the lowest inflation rate since January 2022.

The Euro extended yesterday’s losses against the US Dollar on Thursday, with the EUR/USD currency pair last trading at 1.0927. The major Forex pair pulled back from a 16-week high of 1.1017, which it registered on Wednesday.