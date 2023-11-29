TotalEnergies buys minority stake in Xlinks First Limited

TotalEnergies said on Wednesday that it had acquired a minority stake in Xlinks First Limited, while investing as much as GBP 20 million.

TotalEnergies joined investors Octopus Energy and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

Xlinks intends to develop a huge renewable project in Morocco, which combines solar and wind, to supply green electricity to the United Kingdom via the installation of high-voltage direct current subsea cables, coupled with a large battery energy storage.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate sufficient renewable and affordable electricity to power more than 7 million UK households.

“We are excited to welcome Europe’s largest energy company to be a part of our ambitious vision to foster long distance power exchanges through this iconic partnership with the UK and Morocco. TotalEnergies’ investment goes far beyond capital, providing a rare combination of expertise in areas that meet the unique challenges we face. This marks a highly successful end to 2023 and will give us an even greater impetus to achieve our goals as we enter 2024,” Simon Morrish, Chief Executive Officer of Xlinks, said in a press release.

“We are delighted to join the Xlinks project and its other investors to support the development of such a pioneering and ambitious endeavor. This innovative project will benefit from our track record in developing large and complex integrated energy projects,” Vincent Stoquart, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented.