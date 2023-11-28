Leidos secures $32 million defense radar contract

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

November 28, 2023 7:50 am

Leidos, a science and technology company, said that it had secured a new $32 million contract by the Marine Corps System Command through the Consortium Management Group.

The contract for defense radar systems development calls for 4 Medium Range Air Defense Radar prototype systems within a two-year span, the firm said.

“This win represents a significant transition for the Leidos team,” Larry Barisciano, the weapons technology operations manager for Leidos’ Dynetics Group, said in a press release.

“Our successful R&D process has created a path for this opportunity to become a true program of record. We’re excited to begin developing, producing and deploying these sensors for our nation’s Marines,” Barisciano added.

Work on the new systems will be based on expertise from prior sensor development programs, Leidos said.

Work will mostly be conducted in Huntsville, Alabama, and in Arlington, Virginia.

The delivery is currently slated for 2025.

Leidos’ Dynetics Group had previously developed the Marine Expeditionary Long Range Persistent Sensor assets through the Office of Naval Research Multi-domain Radar in Contested Environments program, managed by Leidos’ Innovation Center.

