New Mountain Finance Corp names new Chief Financial Officer

New Mountain Finance Corporation, part of New Mountain Capital, said that it had appointed Kris Corbett as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective November 27th.

Corbett joins New Mountain from Blackstone Credit, where he was Senior Vice President, Controller and Treasurer of both the Blackstone Private Credit Fund and the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Before Blackstone, Corbett served as Managing Director at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he assumed roles in finance, accounting and financial reporting within alternative asset management.

Corbett obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New York.

“We are pleased to welcome Kris Corbett to the New Mountain credit team,” John Kline, Chief Executive Officer of New Mountain Finance Corp, said in a press release.

“Kris has deep domain experience in the direct lending industry and extensive experience leading high-performing finance teams. We expect him to be a tremendous asset to our growing platform,” the CEO added.

“I would like to welcome Kris as the next CFO of NMFC and the leader of our overall finance function within our credit group,” Adam Weinstein, COO and CFO of New Mountain Capital, commented.

“I would also like to thank Laura Holson for her leadership as interim CFO over the last year as she continues as COO of New Mountain’s Credit business.”