L&T Technology Services announces collaboration with NVIDIA

L&T Technology Services Limited, a global pure-play engineering services company, announced on Monday a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop software-defined architectures for medical devices focused on endoscopy.

That solution comes as a response to the industry-wide challenges of availability, cost and dependencies associated with custom and proprietary hardware components.

The architecture boasts an image processing pipeline for noise reduction, edge and contrast enhancement, texture and color enhancement as well as speckle correction.

The collaboration leverages the NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX Orin platforms, which allow for ultra-low latency in data transfer, superior image processing and scalability to support multiple AI-enabled applications.

“The combination of LTTS’ expertise in medical-device development and NVIDIA’s full-stack edge AI computing platform delivers unprecedented value to the medical technology industry by accelerating the development of AI-enabled, software-defined medical devices,” Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at NVIDIA, said in a press release.

“This collaboration provides a complete solution for customers looking to transition to a software-defined business model via real-time AI applications.”

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps us push the boundaries of what’s possible in medical imaging,” Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said.

“The combination of the NVIDIA Holoscan software platform for edge AI inference and the NVIDIA IGX Orin hardware platform accelerates the development of AI-powered medical imaging solutions by enhancing image quality and real-time clinical decision-making support, making clinicians more efficient and improving patient outcomes.”