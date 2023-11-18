Albemarle Corp appoints new Senior Vice President

Albemarle Corporation, a global provider of essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, said on Friday that it had promoted Cynthia Lima to Senior Vice President, Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer.

Cynthia Lima joined the company as Chief Communications Officer early in 2023 and has expanded her remit to include the global external affairs function.

Before Albemarle Corp, Cynthia Lima established a communications and public affairs consultancy and assumed senior roles at domestic and global public relations agencies.

And, before that, Lima served in the US Department of State and US Department of Veterans Affairs, where she was a senate-confirmed presidential appointee.

Lima is based in Albemarle Corp’s Charlotte, N.C., headquarters and will report to CEO Kent Masters.

“We operate in an increasingly interconnected world, where our ability to engage with key stakeholders and the communities where we live and work is critical to our success,” Kent Masters said in a press release.

“Cynthia’s leadership in navigating complex global issues across our footprint is evident today and will be increasingly valued as Albemarle continues to grow,” the CEO added.