Sasol Limited announces new CEO appointment

Sasol Limited said on Friday that it had appointed Simon Baloyi as President, Chief Executive Officer and executive director of the company, effective April 1st 2024.

Simon Baloyi is to succeed Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue to serve as an executive advisor until December 31st 2024 in order to ensure a smooth and structured handover.

“Through Fleetwood’s resolute leadership, Sasol is on track to be more resilient, and live up to our purpose of innovating for a better world. In January 2024, Fleetwood will celebrate his 40th service anniversary with Sasol and we are extremely thankful for his dedication and commitment to Sasol over his illustrious career,” Stephen Westwell, Chairman of Sasol, said in a press release.

At present, Simon Baloyi serves as Executive Vice President, Energy Operations and Technology at Sasol. He has assumed a number of management roles since he joined the Sasol Group in 2002.

Baloyi holds Master’s degrees in Engineering Management and in Chemical Engineering.

“In addition, the Board has full confidence in Simon’s ability to lead Sasol. We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm,” Westwell added.