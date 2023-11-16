GigaCloud Technology Inc acquires Wondersign

GigaCloud Technology Inc, a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, said on Thursday that it had finalized the acquisition of a 100% equity interest of Apexis Inc (dba “Wondersign”) for $10 million in cash.

Wondersign is a cloud-based interactive digital signage and e-catalog management SaaS company based in Tampa, Florida, and having access to thousands of storefronts across the US.

The company develops and maintains “Catalog Kiosk”, a leading digital catalog software that makes it possible for retailers to display an endless aisle of products and to better connect with omni-channel shoppers.

“We are thrilled to announce this acquisition of Wondersign, which brings together our technology-driven GigaCloud Marketplace with the expertise and extensive network of Wondersign, further accelerating our reach to brick-and-mortar retail stores. One of the key strategic advantages of this acquisition is the ability for us to launch an exciting new solution, the GIGA IQ™ package, our new innovative solution package which is expected to enhance the transaction experience for both users on our GigaCloud Marketplace and traditional retail customers from brick-and-mortar stores,” Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud, said in a press release.

“With access points to approximately 2,500 storefronts through its customers, Wondersign significantly broadens our reach to the physical retail stores nationwide,” Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud, commented.

“This strategic acquisition opens new avenues for our marketplace, providing enhanced access to our extensive online catalog.”