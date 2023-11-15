Movano Health announces $3.6 million public offering

Movano Health, a purpose-driven health care solutions firm, said on Wednesday that it had priced a $3.6 million underwritten public offering of 4,235,304 shares of its common stock.

The offering price, prior to the underwriters’ discount and commissions, for each share of Movano’s common stock was announced at $0.85.

The underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to buy up to additional 15% of shares sold in the offering at the public offering price, minus the underwriting discount.

The company said it would use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Benchmark Company LLC was the sole book-running manager for the offering.

K&L Gates LLP represented Movano Health, while Greenberg Traurig LLP represented the underwriter in the transaction.

The offering is to close on November 17th, Movano Health said.