Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Commodities News   »   China’s coal production drops 1% MoM in October

China’s coal production drops 1% MoM in October

November 15, 2023 10:05 am

According to data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the country’s coal production dropped 1.1% month-over-month in October to 388.8 million metric tons, as mine safety inspections curbed output.

Still, the figure represented a 3.8% increase compared to October last year.

More safety inspections were conducted by Chinese authorities in October, after two accidents led to the death of more than 60 people, which prompted revisions to the mine safety law.

Earlier in November, the emergency management ministry called for curbs on over-production at coal mines.

According to Simon Wu, senior consultant at Wood Mackenzie, China’s coal production could recover to levels near September’s six-month high in November and December.

Yet, output will probably not register new highs, as winter period usually impedes operations at open-pit mines in northern China.

The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association had previously warned that fourth-quarter coal production could be lower than anticipated due to the inspections.

Meanwhile, coal output for the first ten months of the year stood at 3.83 billion metric tons. The latter represented a 3.1% surge compared to the respective period of 2022.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News