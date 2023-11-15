China’s coal production drops 1% MoM in October

According to data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the country’s coal production dropped 1.1% month-over-month in October to 388.8 million metric tons, as mine safety inspections curbed output.

Still, the figure represented a 3.8% increase compared to October last year.

More safety inspections were conducted by Chinese authorities in October, after two accidents led to the death of more than 60 people, which prompted revisions to the mine safety law.

Earlier in November, the emergency management ministry called for curbs on over-production at coal mines.

According to Simon Wu, senior consultant at Wood Mackenzie, China’s coal production could recover to levels near September’s six-month high in November and December.

Yet, output will probably not register new highs, as winter period usually impedes operations at open-pit mines in northern China.

The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association had previously warned that fourth-quarter coal production could be lower than anticipated due to the inspections.

Meanwhile, coal output for the first ten months of the year stood at 3.83 billion metric tons. The latter represented a 3.1% surge compared to the respective period of 2022.