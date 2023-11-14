Middlefield Banc appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Middlefield Banc Corp said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ronald Zimmerly, Jr. as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1st 2024.

He is to succeed James Heslop, who will also step down from the Middlefield Banc Corp’s board of directors on December 31st.

Zimmerly joined Middlefield as President after the acquisition of Liberty Bancshares Inc on December 1st 2022.

Before joining Middlefield, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Bancshares Inc from 2010 to 2022.

“Ron is a proven leader who brings over 35 years of experience as an active member of the Ohio community banking industry. As President of Middlefield and the former Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Bancshares, Ron has the requisite skill set to ensure a seamless transition and continue our legacy of strong financial and operating performance. For over 120 years, Middlefield has focused on providing its Ohio communities with financial solutions and expert guidance that are tailored to meet our customers’ needs. Ron exemplifies these core values that have guided Middlefield’s success, and I am thrilled to announce Ron as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer,” William Skidmore, Chairman of the Board of Middlefield Banc Corp, said in a press release.

“Middlefield has a legacy of success as a result of its commitment to the communities, customers, employees, and shareholders the Bank serves. I believe this dedication supports a powerful foundation that will drive our future performance. In addition, Middlefield has assembled a strong team of proven bankers and leaders, and I am honored to lead Middlefield as Chief Executive Officer. I believe the opportunities to create value for Middlefield are immense as we bring our community-oriented banking approach to more customers across our Northeast, Central and Western Ohio markets,” Ronald Zimmerly said.

The company also announced that it would reduce the size of its board of directors from 13 to 12, effective December 31st.