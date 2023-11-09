Associated Capital announces new CFO appointment

Associated Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that it had appointed Ian McAdams as its next Chief Financial Officer.

McAdams became part of Associated Capital’s finance team in 2021 and has served as Interim Co-Chief Financial Officer since July 2022.

Before joining Associated Capital Group, he was a Manager in Banking and Capital Markets at Ernst & Young LLP.

McAdams holds a B.S. in Accounting from Binghamton University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

The shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) closed 1.10% ($0.37) lower at $33.35 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a 0.12% gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $722.464 million.

The shares of Associated Capital Group Inc have retreated 20.58% so far this year, following another 2.35% loss in 2022.