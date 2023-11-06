Jabil Inc announces acquisition of Retronix

Jabil Inc, a global leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions, said on Monday that it had acquired Retronix, an innovative provider in the reclamation and refurbishment of electronic components.

Retronix has been a leader in component recovery, reballing, retinning and component authenticity testing services for three decades.

The acquisition adds exclusive technologies to Jabil’s portfolio and also maintains security, quality and certification standards.

Such services allow for the safe extraction of embedded valuable components from printed circuit boards and other electronics in order to minimize waste.

The acquisition adds to Jabil’s current circular economy services, including reverse supply chain management, medical device reprocessing, recycled packaging and emission reductions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Retronix to the Jabil family,” Frank McKay, chief procurement and supply chain officer at Jabil Inc, said in a press release.

“This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to our customers’ and our own environmental initiatives. As a trusted partner to many global brands, Jabil feels a strong sense of responsibility to not just support sustainability for ourselves, but to shepherd our customers towards decarbonization solutions like this — the reuse and recycling of electronic components,” McKay added.