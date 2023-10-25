Thrive Precision Health to acquire 2 diabetes clinics in AZ

Thrive Precision Health said on Wednesday that it had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire 2 diabetes clinics in Arizona.

The company is developing a standardized clinical footprint that can scale nationwide and internationally to offer Wound Care, IV Therapies, Neuropathy Treatment as well as enhanced complementary protocols.

Each clinic will offer up to 20 IV stations, 5 wound care treatment rooms and is expected to generate up to $5 million to $6 million in total revenue per location.

The company said it aimed to achieve a 35% EBITDA within each clinic.

“Our strategy to bring advanced technology to diabetes care has taken its first step in the pending acquisition of True Diabetes Neuropathy and Wounds Solutions AZ, LLC,” Guy Zajonc, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Thrive Precision Health, said in a press release.

“To us, the words Precision Health and Personalized Medicine mean better outcomes by tailoring our approach and offering individualized treatment to every patient using proven science. We will continue to acquire or start new specialized diabetes clinics in Arizona with a goal of thirty more sites,” the CEO added.

About 85% of services will be reimbursed by third parties such as Medicare, Medicaid and health insurers, Thrive Precision Health said.