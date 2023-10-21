Applied Digital energizes its 200 MW Texas data center

Applied Digital Corp, a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing applications, said on Friday that it had energized its 200 megawatt data center in Garden City, Texas.

The energization of the facility marks Applied Digital’s third successful next-gen data center development within North America for blockchain hosting operations.

Once fully energized, the facility is expected to bring Applied Digital to the full planned 480 megawatt of total hosting capacity, the company said.

“The successful energization of our third blockchain hosting facility, located in Garden City, Texas, represents a significant milestone for Applied Digital,” Wes Cummins, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“We remain dedicated to providing digital infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing that redefines traditional data centers, including our existing blockchain hosting operations and other HPC applications,” the CEO added.