Russia gasoline exports by rail drop 80% in October’s first half

Russia’s railway exports of gasoline plunged 80% to 37,000 tonnes during the first 15 days of October compared to the same period of September, according to a Reuters report.

In order to deal with a local market shortage, Russia imposed temporary restrictions on exports of gasoline and ultra-low sulphur diesel from September 21st.

There were exceptions for fuel supply under inter-governmental agreements with members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union and some other countries for which the fuel export ban did not apply – Mongolia, for instance.

Russian gasoline exports to Mongolia amounted to 6,800 tonnes in the first 15 days of October.

Gasoline exports by rail to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 10,000 tonnes during the first half of October, while those to Tajikistan were about 4,900 tonnes, the report stated.

Meanwhile, gasoline supplied by Belarus to Russian ports by rail amounted to 120,000 tonnes in the first 15 days of October. That compares with 246,000 tonnes in the first half of September, Reuters reported, citing market sources.

Russia’s total gasoline exports amounted to 4.817 million tonnes in 2022.