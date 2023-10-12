Adcore appoints Amit Konforty as Chief Financial Officer

Adcore Inc, an e-commerce advertising management and automation platform, said on Thursday that it had named Amit Konforty as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective November 11th.

Konforty is to succeed Yatir Sadot, who has resigned from his post of Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10th, and will leave the company.

Konforty, a Certified Public Accountant, joined Adcore almost 1 1/2 years ago, initially assuming the role of Controller. At present, he serves as Director of Finance.

Before Adcore, he was Director of Finance at El-Al Israel Airways Ltd.

“We are delighted to announce the elevation of Amit Konforty to the role of Adcore’s Chief Financial Officer. Amit’s deep expertise and familiarity with our financial processes will ensure a seamless transition. He will collaborate closely with our current Chief Financial Officer, Yatir Sadot, over the coming weeks to make this transition as smooth as possible. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Sadot for his invaluable contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore, said in a press release.