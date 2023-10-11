Trex Company appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Trex Company Inc, a leading brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking and railing, said on Tuesday that it had appointed Brenda Lovcik as its next Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 23rd.

Lovcik’s most recent role was Chief Financial Officer, Global Products, Global Supply Chain and Global FP&A at Johnson Controls Inc.

Before that, she spent 20 years at Medtronic Inc, while assuming multiple senior financial roles.

Most recently at Medtronic, she served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Global FP&A, as she directed capital allocation strategy and execution, and steered enterprise-wide functional transformation.

“Brenda has deep financial expertise gained at global manufacturing companies, a successful track record in business operations, and proven leadership skills. She brings a wealth of financial and business experience to Trex, where she will be a key member of our executive leadership team as we move forward with our long-term growth strategy,” Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trex Company, said in a press release.

“I am delighted to join the Trex Company as it continues to strengthen its category leadership and expand its addressable market. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working together with the team to drive long term growth and stakeholder value,” Brenda Lovcik said.