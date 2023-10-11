Sysco Corp agrees to acquire Edward Don & Co

Sysco Corp said on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire Chicago-based Edward Don & Company, a distributor of food service equipment, supplies and disposables.

The acquisition is expected to provide a range of benefits to Sysco, including:

– First, a wide distribution footprint with more than 1.4 million square feet of distribution centers and office space in key locations across the US;

– Second, a dedicated and experienced field sales team with a focus on equipment and supplies;

– And third, design and build capabilities, which will complement its existing business.

Once the transaction is completed, Edward Don & Co will operate as a standalone specialty division within Sysco.

Established in 1921, Edward Don & Co generates about $1.3 billion in revenue per year, as it services a wide range of restaurant, food service and other clientele in the US.

“We’re thrilled to announce our plans to acquire Edward Don & Company, a leader in the equipment and supplies industry for over 100 years,” Kevin Hourican, Sysco Corp’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“This exemplary business, led by Steve Don and a strong leadership team, will drive accretive value to Sysco’s business and enable Sysco to better serve our customers with a more complete product assortment. Additionally, this transaction will further demonstrate our Recipe for Growth strategy. We are excited to introduce our hundreds of thousands of customers to Edward Don’s compelling assortment and robust supply chain capabilities,” the CEO added.