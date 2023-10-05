Ryder expands multi-client warehouse network in Chicago area

Ryder System Inc, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions, on Thursday announced an expansion of its multi-client warehouse network with the addition of a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Aurora, Illinois.

It is the latest site to a now 6-building campus covering a total of 2.4 million square feet, which mostly serves shippers of consumer packaged goods.

Ryder’s network in the greater Chicago area, which is an essential Midwest distribution hub, now encompasses 11 multi-client warehouses and 23 dedicated customer warehouses covering a total of over 17 million square feet.

The company said it intended to add 60 more job positions to help support the new site, which has omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, food-grade certifications, ambient temperature controls, 56 dock doors and 26 trailer stalls.

“The location is key. We now have six multi-client warehouses within a five-mile radius, and we have about a thousand employees within a 10- to 15-minute commute, which allows us to pool resources to account for our customers’ seasonal and market fluctuations,” Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods for Ryder System Inc, said in a press release.

“And, with room for our customers to grow and to support inventory overflow, it’s an incredible value for customers looking for greater flexibility, efficiency, and ultimately, resiliency,” Cooprider added.