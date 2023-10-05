Pure Energy announces new President and CEO appointment

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd said on Thursday that it had appointed Joseph E. Mullin as its next President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Mullin has been a member of the Board of Directors of Pure Energy since November 2020.

Mullin serves as President and Chief Executive of Rise Gold Corp, as a Managing Member of Mount Arvon Partners LLC, and is also an independent director of FireFox Gold Corp.

He has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring as well as in early-stage mineral exploration.

Previously, Mullin served as President of Virginia Energy Resources Inc and headed its sale to Consolidated Uranium Inc.

And, before that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd for 2 1/2 years, leading up to its sale to Skeena Resources Ltd.

“We are very pleased that Joe Mullin will be stepping into the President and CEO role at Pure Energy during this important time as the Company and its partner, SLB Corp., move the Clayton Valley lithium brine project and DLE Pilot Plant forward. Joe brings to the Company a strong background in financial markets, the ability to position the Company for future opportunities, and prior experience managing mineral exploration companies,” Mary Little, Pure Energy’s Director, said in a press release.